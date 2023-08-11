Big Mood Little Mood

Behind Closed Doors

Talking about this risk of knowing your neighbors with guest Dr. Ida Santana.

Danny Lavery welcomes Dr. Ida Santana, an addiction medicine physician and a writer. She’s on Substack @idasantana where she publishes Osage Orange, Dispatches from the Prairieland.

Lavery and Santana offer advice to someone who is worried about possible domestic abuse with a neighbor, and isn’t sure what to do about it.

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

