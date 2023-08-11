Behind Closed Doors
Talking about this risk of knowing your neighbors with guest Dr. Ida Santana.
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Dr. Ida Santana, an addiction medicine physician and a writer. She’s on Substack @idasantana where she publishes Osage Orange, Dispatches from the Prairieland.
Lavery and Santana offer advice to someone who is worried about possible domestic abuse with a neighbor, and isn’t sure what to do about it.
Production by Phil Surkis