Worry Warrior
Talking about your friend’s best interests, and sisters who aren’t’ that close with guest Tracy Kaplan.
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Tracy Leeds Kaplan, the founder of Small But Mighty Media and the executive producer of The Ten News.
Lavery and Kaplan offer advice to someone who’s concerned that his friend is getting cut off from the help he needs. Another letter writer is wondering how to let her aunt know the reality of her sibling relationship. Also, a listener update from “Need My Social Sea-Legs”.
