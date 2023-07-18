Big Mood Little Mood

Worry Warrior

Talking about your friend’s best interests, and sisters who aren’t’ that close with guest Tracy Kaplan.

Advertisement

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Tracy Leeds Kaplan, the founder of Small But Mighty Media and the executive producer of The Ten News.

Lavery and Kaplan offer advice to someone who’s concerned that his friend is getting cut off from the help he needs. Another letter writer is wondering how to let her aunt know the reality of her sibling relationship. Also, a listener update from “Need My Social Sea-Legs”.

Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com

If you enjoy this show, please consider signing up for Slate Plus. Slate Plus members get an ad-free experience across the network and exclusive content on many shows—you’ll also be supporting the work we do here on Big Mood, Little Mood. Sign up now at Slate.com/MoodPlus to help support our work

Advertisement

About the Show

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

Submit your questions to Danny about manners, morals, and more here.

All episodes

Host