Anxious Surrogate
Talking about surrogacy laws, revealing painful secrets, and candy cigarettes with guest Leslie Cohen-Rubury.
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Leslie Cohen-Rubury, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, and host of “Is My Child a Monster?”, a parenting therapy podcast.
Lavery and Cohen-Rubury offer advice to someone who’s parents might interfere with her decision to be a surrogate mother for her friends. Another letter writer is wondering how to tell their mom about being abused by their teacher when they were 16. Also, a listener’s response to the “Fairweather Friend Group” letter.
Resources mentioned in today’s show:
Cognitive Processing Therapy for PTSD
Dialectic Behavior Therapy - Prolonged Exposure (DBT-PE)
The Body Keeps Score - A book by Bessel Van Der Kolk
Email: mood@slate.com
Production by Phil Surkis