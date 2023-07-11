Big Mood Little Mood

Anxious Surrogate

Talking about surrogacy laws, revealing painful secrets, and candy cigarettes with guest Leslie Cohen-Rubury.

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Leslie Cohen-Rubury, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, and host of “Is My Child a Monster?”, a parenting therapy podcast.

Lavery and Cohen-Rubury offer advice to someone who’s parents might interfere with her decision to be a surrogate mother for her friends. Another letter writer is wondering how to tell their mom about being abused by their teacher when they were 16. Also, a listener’s response to the “Fairweather Friend Group” letter.

Resources mentioned in today’s show:
Cognitive Processing Therapy for PTSD
Dialectic Behavior Therapy - Prolonged Exposure (DBT-PE)
The Body Keeps Score  - A book by Bessel Van Der Kolk

About the Show

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

Submit your questions to Danny about manners, morals, and more here.

