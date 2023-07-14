Big Mood Little Mood

Food Obsessed Friend

Talking about disordered eating with guest Leslie Cohen-Rubury.

Danny Lavery welcomes Leslie Cohen-Rubury, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, and host of “Is My Child a Monster?”, A Parenting Therapy Podcast.

Lavery and Cohen-Rubury offer advice to someone who wants to support their friend who cannot stop obsessing about healthy eating.

