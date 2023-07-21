Best Sex I Never Had
Talking about semi-open relationships with guest Tracy Kaplan.
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Tracy Leeds Kaplan, the founder of Small But Mighty Media and the executive producer of The Ten News.
Lavery and Kaplan offer advice to someone who wants to respect the semi-open relationship agreement with her boyfriend, but is suffering with a big-time crush.
Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com
Production by Phil Surkis