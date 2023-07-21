Big Mood Little Mood

Best Sex I Never Had

Talking about semi-open relationships with guest Tracy Kaplan.

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Tracy Leeds Kaplan, the founder of Small But Mighty Media and the executive producer of The Ten News.

Lavery and Kaplan offer advice to someone who wants to respect the semi-open relationship agreement with her boyfriend, but is suffering with a big-time crush.

Production by Phil Surkis

About the Show

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

