I Want To Cheat
Talking about redefining cheating with guests Halle Kiefer and Alison Leiby.
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Halle Kiefer, a Senior Comedy Writer at Crooked Media, and Alison Leiby, a New York-based comedian. Together, Kiefer and Leiby host Crooked Media’s weekly horror film podcast, Ruined.
Lavery, Kiefer and Leiby offer advice to someone who is finding that they are missing sex with men in their monogamous lesbian relationship.
Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com
Production by Phil Surkis