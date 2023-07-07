Big Mood Little Mood

I Want To Cheat

Talking about redefining cheating with guests Halle Kiefer and Alison Leiby.

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Halle Kiefer, a Senior Comedy Writer at Crooked Media, and Alison Leiby, a New York-based comedian. Together, Kiefer and Leiby host Crooked Media’s weekly horror film podcast, Ruined.

Lavery, Kiefer and Leiby offer advice to someone who is finding that they are missing sex with men in their monogamous lesbian relationship.

Production by Phil Surkis

