I’m Getting Too Old For This Sis
Talking about financially struggling siblings with guest Allison Raskin.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Allison Raskin, the New York Times bestselling author of the books, I Hate Everyone But You: A Novel, and Overthinking About You: Navigating Romantic Relationships When You Have Anxiety, OCD, and/or Depression.
Lavery and Raskin offer advice to someone who wants to stop supporting his financially struggling older sister, despite the wishes of the rest of his family.
Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com
Production by Phil Surkis.