Big Mood Little Mood

I’m Getting Too Old For This Sis

Talking about financially struggling siblings with guest Allison Raskin.

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Allison Raskin, the New York Times bestselling author of the books, I Hate Everyone But You: A Novel, and Overthinking About You: Navigating Romantic Relationships When You Have Anxiety, OCD, and/or Depression.

Lavery and Raskin offer advice to someone who wants to stop supporting his financially struggling older sister, despite the wishes of the rest of his family.

Production by Phil Surkis.

About the Show

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

