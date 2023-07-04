Death By Stable Employment
Talking about Monday dread, and gun toting therapists with guests Halle Kiefer and Alison Leiby.
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Halle Kiefer, a Senior Comedy Writer at Crooked Media, and Alison Leiby, a New York-based comedian. Together, Kiefer and Leiby host Crooked Media’s weekly horror film podcast, Ruined.
Lavery, Kiefer and Leiby offer advice to someone who’s rapidly approaching burn-out at work. Another letter writer is wondering what to do about their therapist, which has started to feel unsafe. Plus, a lightning round letter about how to talk about yourself with new friends without giving up the dark details of your past.
