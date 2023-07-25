Big Mood Little Mood

Is She Really Going Out With Her?

Talking about blind love and sibling survivors with guest Allison Raskin.

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Allison Raskin, the New York Times bestselling author of the books, I Hate Everyone But You: A Novel, and Overthinking About You: Navigating Romantic Relationships When You Have Anxiety, OCD, and/or Depression.

Lavery and Raskin offer advice to a mom who is suspicious of her daughter’s girlfriend’s motivations. Another letter writer wants to reconnect with her sister after an abusive upbringing that led them to living in separate foster homes.

