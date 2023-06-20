Big Mood Little Mood

Change the Subject or Change Your Life

Talking about pandemic inactivity and wondering why your partner is with you.

Advertisement

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Sequoia B. Holmes, host and creator of the pop culture podcast Black People Love Paramore﻿.

Lavery and Holmes offer advice to someone who is tired of her friend complaining about her ailments. Another letter writer is starting to wonder why their partner is with them. Plus, the story behind Black People Love Paramore and a pro tip on how to keep your cereal crunchy.

Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com

If you enjoy this show, please consider signing up for Slate Plus. Slate Plus members get an ad-free experience across the network and exclusive content on many shows—you’ll also be supporting the work we do here on Big Mood, Little Mood. Sign up now at Slate.com/MoodPlus to help support our work

Production by Phil Surkis.

Advertisement

About the Show

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

Submit your questions to Danny about manners, morals, and more here.

All episodes

Host