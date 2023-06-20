Change the Subject or Change Your Life
Talking about pandemic inactivity and wondering why your partner is with you.
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Sequoia B. Holmes, host and creator of the pop culture podcast Black People Love Paramore.
Lavery and Holmes offer advice to someone who is tired of her friend complaining about her ailments. Another letter writer is starting to wonder why their partner is with them. Plus, the story behind Black People Love Paramore and a pro tip on how to keep your cereal crunchy.
Email: mood@slate.com
Production by Phil Surkis.