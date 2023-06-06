Big Mood Little Mood

Part-time Work, Full-time Problem

Talking about trashy texts, the mirror technique, and a deep dive into STASH: My Live In Hiding with guest Laura Cathcart Robbins.

Advertisement

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Laura Cathcart Robbins, the author of the critically acclaimed memoir, Stash: My Life In Hiding, and host of the podcast, The Only One In The Room.

Lavery and Robbins offer advice to someone who is wondering if they can handle a bad boss and salvage their dream job. Another letter writer is wondering why she is always confused by family and social etiquette. Also, a deep dive into Robbin’s memoir, Stash, and a listener update from “Conflicted and Demoralized”.

Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com

If you enjoy this show, please consider signing up for Slate Plus. Slate Plus members get an ad-free experience across the network and exclusive content on many shows—you’ll also be supporting the work we do here on Big Mood, Little Mood. Sign up now at Slate.com/MoodPlus to help support our work

Production by Phil Surkis

Advertisement

About the Show

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

Submit your questions to Danny about manners, morals, and more here.

All episodes

Host