Part-time Work, Full-time Problem
Talking about trashy texts, the mirror technique, and a deep dive into STASH: My Live In Hiding with guest Laura Cathcart Robbins.
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Laura Cathcart Robbins, the author of the critically acclaimed memoir, Stash: My Life In Hiding, and host of the podcast, The Only One In The Room.
Lavery and Robbins offer advice to someone who is wondering if they can handle a bad boss and salvage their dream job. Another letter writer is wondering why she is always confused by family and social etiquette. Also, a deep dive into Robbin’s memoir, Stash, and a listener update from “Conflicted and Demoralized”.
Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com
Production by Phil Surkis