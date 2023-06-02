The Reluctant Landlord
Talking about roommates who are also tenants with guests Kaitlynn Bartley and Nicole Fusco.
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Kaitlynn Bartley, a Higher Education working in Residence Life, and Nicole Fusco, an epidemiologist.
Lavery, Bartley and Fusco offer advice to someone who is wondering what to do with a live-in tenant who has poor hygiene.
Email: mood@slate.com
Production by Phil Surkis