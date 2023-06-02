Big Mood Little Mood

The Reluctant Landlord

Talking about roommates who are also tenants with guests Kaitlynn Bartley and Nicole Fusco.

Danny Lavery welcomes Kaitlynn Bartley, a Higher Education working in Residence Life, and Nicole Fusco, an epidemiologist.

Lavery, Bartley and Fusco offer advice to someone who is wondering what to do with a live-in tenant who has poor hygiene.

Production by Phil Surkis

About the Show

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

