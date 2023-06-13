Big Mood Little Mood

Inhumane Resources

Talking about racist HR departments and surgical interventions with guests Emma Gray and Claire Fallon.

Advertisement

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Emma Gray, author of A Girls’ Guide To Joining The Resistance, and Claire Fallon, a culture critic based in New York. Together, Gray and Fallon host the podcast, Love To See It, a snarky but affectionate dissection of dating reality shows

Lavery and Gray and Fallon offer advice to someone who is trying to cope with racist coworkers. Another letter writer is concerned about a surgical decision they made when their child was born. Plus, a listener wrote in offering a folksy expression from her Grandmother’s diary from college.

Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com

If you enjoy this show, please consider signing up for Slate Plus. Slate Plus members get an ad-free experience across the network and exclusive content on many shows—you’ll also be supporting the work we do here on Big Mood, Little Mood. Sign up now at Slate.com/MoodPlus to help support our work

Production by Phil Surkis

Advertisement

About the Show

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

Submit your questions to Danny about manners, morals, and more here.

All episodes

Host