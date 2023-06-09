The Spelling Police
Talking about good intentions with hurtful results with guest Laura Cathcart Robbins.
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Laura Cathcart Robbins, the author of the critically acclaimed memoir, Stash: My Life In Hiding, and host of the podcast, The Only One In The Room.
Lavery and Robbins offer advice to someone who feels bad every time their friend corrects their spelling.
Production by Phil Surkis