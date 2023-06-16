Booster Boundary
Talking about fear of getting COVID while traveling with Emma Gray and Claire Fallon.
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Emma Gray, author of A Girls’ Guide To Joining The Resistance, and Claire Fallon, a culture critic based in New York. Together, Gray and Fallon host the podcast, Love To See It, a snarky but affectionate dissection of dating reality shows
Lavery and Gray and Fallon offer advice to someone who’s upset at her travel partner for not getting vaccinated before their trip.
Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com
Production by Phil Surkis