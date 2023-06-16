Big Mood Little Mood

Booster Boundary

Talking about fear of getting COVID while traveling with Emma Gray and Claire Fallon.

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Emma Gray, author of A Girls’ Guide To Joining The Resistance, and Claire Fallon, a culture critic based in New York. Together, Gray and Fallon host the podcast, Love To See It, a snarky but affectionate dissection of dating reality shows

Lavery and Gray and Fallon offer advice to someone who’s upset at her travel partner for not getting vaccinated before their trip.

Production by Phil Surkis

About the Show

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

