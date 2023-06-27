Detransition Position
Talking about detransition etiquette and revealing crushes with guest Alo Johnston.
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Alo Johnston, author of Am I Trans Enough, and co-host of the Wondermind podcast, Baggage Drop.
Lavery and Johnston offer advice to someone considering how to reveal their crush, and another letter writer who feels disappointment that their college friend decided to detransition. Plus, a listener’s response to a recent letter titled “Vacation Friends”.
Production by Phil Surkis