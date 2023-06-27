Big Mood Little Mood

Detransition Position

Talking about detransition etiquette and revealing crushes with guest Alo Johnston.

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Alo Johnston, author of Am I Trans Enough, and co-host of the Wondermind podcast, Baggage Drop.

Lavery and Johnston offer advice to someone considering how to reveal their crush, and another letter writer who feels disappointment that their college friend decided to detransition. Plus, a listener’s response to a recent letter titled “Vacation Friends”.

Production by Phil Surkis

About the Show

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

Host