Big Mood Little Mood

Spiritually Stuck

Talking about getting kicked out of a community with guest Alo Johnston.

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Alo Johnston, author of Am I Trans Enough, and co-host of the Wondermind podcast, Baggage Drop.

Lavery and Johnston offer advice to someone who wants to keep going to their community center, but needs to avoid their former abuser, who is often there.

Production by Phil Surkis

About the Show

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

