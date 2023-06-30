Spiritually Stuck
Talking about getting kicked out of a community with guest Alo Johnston.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Alo Johnston, author of Am I Trans Enough, and co-host of the Wondermind podcast, Baggage Drop.
Lavery and Johnston offer advice to someone who wants to keep going to their community center, but needs to avoid their former abuser, who is often there.
Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com
Production by Phil Surkis