Big Mood Little Mood

Dishful Thinking

Talking about emotional support as labor with guest Sequoia B. Holmes.

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Sequoia B. Holmes, host and creator of the pop culture podcast Black People Love Paramore.

Lavery and Holmes offer advice to someone who doesn’t like her boyfriend’s reason for not sharing in the housework.

Production by Phil Surkis

About the Show

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

