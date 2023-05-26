Twisted Sister
Talking about looking out for your brother with guest Ben Miller.
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Ben Miller, co-author of the book, Bad Gays: A Homosexual History, and co-host of the podcast, Bad Gays, along with Huw Lemmey.
Lavery and Miller offer advice to someone who is wondering if she should get involved in her brother’s relationship, since she’s friends with his girlfriend.
Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com
Production by Phil Surkis