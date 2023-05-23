Big Mood Little Mood

Lost in Transition

Talking about DIY transition and astrological aversions with guest Ben Miller.

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Ben Miller, co-author of the book, Bad Gays: A Homosexual History, and co-host of the podcast, Bad Gays, along with Huw Lemmey.

Lavery and Miller offer advice to someone who is wondering if it’s okay to offer a DIY transition option to their boyfriend. Another letter wants to avoid any and all conversations having to do with astrology. Plus, a deep dive into Miller’s book, Bad Gays: A Homosexual History.

Production by Phil Surkis

About the Show

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

