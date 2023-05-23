Lost in Transition
Talking about DIY transition and astrological aversions with guest Ben Miller.
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Ben Miller, co-author of the book, Bad Gays: A Homosexual History, and co-host of the podcast, Bad Gays, along with Huw Lemmey.
Lavery and Miller offer advice to someone who is wondering if it’s okay to offer a DIY transition option to their boyfriend. Another letter wants to avoid any and all conversations having to do with astrology. Plus, a deep dive into Miller’s book, Bad Gays: A Homosexual History.
Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com
Production by Phil Surkis