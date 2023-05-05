Big Mood Little Mood

Content Locked for Slate Plus members

Fairweather Friend Group

Talking about disappearing college friends with guest Dr. Orna Guralnik.

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Dr. Orna Guralnik, a psychoanalyst and writer, and the host of the Showtime Docuseries, Couples Therapy.

Lavery and Guralnik offer advice to someone who is wondering where their friend group went, now that they need help?

Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com

Production by Phil Surkis

About the Show

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

Submit your questions to Danny about manners, morals, and more here.

All episodes

Host