Fairweather Friend Group
Talking about disappearing college friends with guest Dr. Orna Guralnik.
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Dr. Orna Guralnik, a psychoanalyst and writer, and the host of the Showtime Docuseries, Couples Therapy.
Lavery and Guralnik offer advice to someone who is wondering where their friend group went, now that they need help?
Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com
Production by Phil Surkis