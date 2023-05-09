Not the Actual Devil
Talking about dental demonology and moms in denial with guest Kimi Culp.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Kimi Culp, a multimedia producer, and the host of All the Wiser, a podcast about finding hope and possibility on the other side of pain.
Lavery and Culp offer advice to someone who is concerned about the magazine selection in her dentist’s office. Another letter writer is wondering how to deal with a mother-in-law who freaked out up upon discovering her sex toys. Plus, a listener’s response to the letter about the daughter taking swimming lessons.
Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com
If you enjoy this show, please consider signing up for Slate Plus. Slate Plus members get an ad-free experience across the network and exclusive content on many shows—you’ll also be supporting the work we do here on Big Mood, Little Mood. Sign up now at Slate.com/MoodPlus to help support our work
Production by Phil Surkis