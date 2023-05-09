Big Mood Little Mood

Not the Actual Devil

Talking about dental demonology and moms in denial with guest Kimi Culp.

Advertisement

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Kimi Culp, a multimedia producer, and the host of All the Wiser, a podcast about finding hope and possibility on the other side of pain.

Lavery and Culp offer advice to someone who is concerned about the magazine selection in her dentist’s office. Another letter writer is wondering how to deal with a mother-in-law who freaked out up upon discovering her sex toys. Plus, a listener’s response to the letter about the daughter taking swimming lessons.

Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com

If you enjoy this show, please consider signing up for Slate Plus. Slate Plus members get an ad-free experience across the network and exclusive content on many shows—you’ll also be supporting the work we do here on Big Mood, Little Mood. Sign up now at Slate.com/MoodPlus to help support our work

Production by Phil Surkis

Advertisement

About the Show

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

Submit your questions to Danny about manners, morals, and more here.

All episodes

Host