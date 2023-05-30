Big Mood Little Mood

Occupational Sex Dreams

Talking about crush removal and fearing new friends with guests Kaitlynn Bartley and Nicole Fusco.

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Kaitlynn Bartley, a Higher Education working in Residence Life, and Nicole Fusco, an epidemiologist.

Lavery, Bartley and Fusco offer advice to someone who is wondering how to stop having a crush on their boss. Another letter writer is afraid they won’t live up to their new friend’s expectations. Plus, a lightning round letter about getting over a breakup.

About the Show

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

