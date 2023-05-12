Big Mood Little Mood

Content Locked for Slate Plus members

Might As Well Face It

Talking about being addicted to…love? with guest Kimi Culp.

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Kimi Culp, a multimedia producer, and the host of All the Wiser, a podcast about finding hope and possibility on the other side of pain.

Lavery and Culp offer advice to someone who is wondering how to break away from the pattern of returning to a relationship that causes them pain.

Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com

Production by Phil Surkis

About the Show

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

Submit your questions to Danny about manners, morals, and more here.

All episodes

Host