Cat-22
Talking About cat anxiety and vegan wedding menus with guest Seth Dirlam
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Seth Dirlam, a law school career counselor.
Lavery and Culp offer advice to someone who is wondering if they should offer help to their boyfriend who’s overwhelmed with a newly adopted cat. Another letter writer is feeling family stress because of their planned vegan wedding menu.
Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com
Production by Phil Surkis