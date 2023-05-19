Big Mood Little Mood

Content Locked for Slate Plus members

Cat-22

Talking About cat anxiety and vegan wedding menus with guest Seth Dirlam

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Seth Dirlam, a law school career counselor.

Lavery and Culp offer advice to someone who is wondering if they should offer help to their boyfriend who’s overwhelmed with a newly adopted cat. Another letter writer is feeling family stress because of their planned vegan wedding menu.

Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com

Production by Phil Surkis

About the Show

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

Submit your questions to Danny about manners, morals, and more here.

All episodes

Host