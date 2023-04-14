The Why of Pants
Talking about trouser troubles with guests Kristen Meinzer and Jolenta Greenberg.
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Kristen Meinzer, an award-winning podcaster and author, and Jolenta Greenberg, a New York-based comedian and author. Together, Meinzer and Greenberg host a new podcast called How To Be Fine, where they discuss wellness-related questions and help debunk all the self-help myths and promises.
Lavery, Meinzer and Greenberg give advice to someone who is uncomfortable that her roommate’s pants always seem to be falling down.
Production by Phil Surkis