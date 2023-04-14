Big Mood Little Mood

The Why of Pants

Talking about trouser troubles with guests Kristen Meinzer and Jolenta Greenberg.

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Kristen Meinzer, an award-winning podcaster and author, and Jolenta Greenberg, a New York-based comedian and author. Together, Meinzer and Greenberg host a new podcast called How To Be Fine, where they discuss wellness-related questions and help debunk all the self-help myths and promises.

Lavery, Meinzer and Greenberg give advice to someone who is uncomfortable that her roommate’s pants always seem to be falling down.

Production by Phil Surkis

About the Show

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

