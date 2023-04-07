Big Mood Little Mood

There’s A Word For That

Talking about preserving your internal work with guest Tuck Woodstock.

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Tuck Woodstock, a journalist, educator, and the host of the podcast Gender Reveal.

Lavery and Woodstock read a letter from someone who is uncomfortable when they see a cis person who has similar physical traits.

Production by Phil Surkis

About the Show

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

