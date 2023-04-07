There’s A Word For That
Talking about preserving your internal work with guest Tuck Woodstock.
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Tuck Woodstock, a journalist, educator, and the host of the podcast Gender Reveal.
Lavery and Woodstock read a letter from someone who is uncomfortable when they see a cis person who has similar physical traits.
Production by Phil Surkis