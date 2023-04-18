Corner Store Creeper
Talking about inconvenience stores and social isolation with guest Zak Rosen.
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Zak Rosen, a Detroit-based story maker who created and hosts the podcast, The Best Advice Show, and co-hosts Slate’s parenting podcast, Mom and Dad are Fighting.
Lavery and Rosen offer advice to someone who’s wondering if she should be concerned about a cashier’s creepy behavior. Another letter writer is wondering how to cope in a less than desirable living environment. Plus, a follow up from the letter writer “Disgruntled Employee”.
Email: mood@slate.com
Production by Phil Surkis