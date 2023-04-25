Guilty Yuppies
Talking about downplaying your wealth and Munchausen moms with guest Cyndie Spiegel.
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Cyndie Spiegel, author of the book, Microjoys: Finding Hope (Especially) When Life is Not Okay.
Lavery and Spiegel offer advice to someone who is uncomfortable bringing up financial privilege among their friend group. Another letter writer wants to sever ties with her mom, but there’s one complication. Also, Spiegel shares the inspiration behind her book, Microjoys.
Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com
If you enjoy this show, please consider signing up for Slate Plus. Slate Plus members get an ad-free experience across the network and exclusive content on many shows—you'll also be supporting the work we do here on Big Mood, Little Mood.