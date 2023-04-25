Big Mood Little Mood

Guilty Yuppies

Talking about downplaying your wealth and Munchausen moms with guest Cyndie Spiegel.

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Cyndie Spiegel, author of the book, Microjoys: Finding Hope (Especially) When Life is Not Okay.

Lavery and Spiegel offer advice to someone who is uncomfortable bringing up financial privilege among their friend group. Another letter writer wants to sever ties with her mom, but there’s one complication. Also, Spiegel shares the inspiration behind her book, Microjoys.

About the Show

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

Host