Am I Cis Now?
Talking about detransitioning, and sensitive swim parents with guest Tuck Woodstock.
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Tuck Woodstock, a journalist, educator, and the host of the podcast Gender Reveal.
Lavery and Woodstock give advice to someone wondering why they’re suddenly identifying with their birth sex five years into their transition. Another letter writer is concerned about coming out to their social media following. A third letter is about fearing you are no longer attractive to your partner. Finally, a letter writer is wondering if they should speak up about her daughter’s water acclimation class.
Email: mood@slate.com
Production by Phil Surkis