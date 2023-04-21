Public Display of Betrayal
Talking about being proud or blending in with guest Zak Rosen.
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Zak Rosen, a Detroit-based story maker who created and hosts the podcast, The Best Advice Show, and co-hosts Slate’s parenting podcast, Mom and Dad are Fighting.
Lavery and Rosen offer advice to someone who feels like she should hide her relationship in conservative situations, but her partner disagrees.
Production by Phil Surkis