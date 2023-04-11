Fly-By Friends
Talking about airport parking and borderline boyfriends with guests Kristen Meinzer and Jolenta Greenberg.
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Kristen Meinzer, an award-winning podcaster and author, and Jolenta Greenberg, a New York-based comedian and author. Together, Meinzer and Greenberg host a new podcast called How To Be Fine, where they discuss wellness-related questions and help debunk all the self-help myths and promises.
Lavery, Meinzer and Greenberg give advice to someone who is feeling under appreciated by friends who frequently park their cars at his home. Another letter writer is wondering how to cope with a boyfriend who suffers from delusions. Also, Meinzer and Greenberg give us a behind the scenes look at their new podcast, How To Be Fine.
