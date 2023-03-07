Big Mood Little Mood

Roommate Triage

Talking about roommates in need and ex’s who owe money with guest Sharon Lurye

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Sharon Lurye, a data journalist based in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Lavery and Lurye take on two letters. First, from a letter writer who can’t get her ex-boyfriend to pay her back. Another letter writer wants to help her freshman roommate get her life back. Plus an update from the letter “Resentfully In Love”.

Finally, Lavery reads a letter with the subject, “Mad About Masking”, and is asking you, our Big Mood Little Mood listeners, to weigh in.

About the Show

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

Submit your questions to Danny about manners, morals, and more here.

