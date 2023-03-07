Roommate Triage
Talking about roommates in need and ex’s who owe money with guest Sharon Lurye
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Sharon Lurye, a data journalist based in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Lavery and Lurye take on two letters. First, from a letter writer who can’t get her ex-boyfriend to pay her back. Another letter writer wants to help her freshman roommate get her life back. Plus an update from the letter “Resentfully In Love”.
Finally, Lavery reads a letter with the subject, “Mad About Masking”, and is asking you, our Big Mood Little Mood listeners, to weigh in.
Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com
If you enjoy this show, please consider signing up for Slate Plus. Slate Plus members get an ad-free experience across the network and exclusive content on many shows—you'll also be supporting the work we do here on Big Mood, Little Mood.