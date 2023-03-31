Big Mood Little Mood

Once Inseparable

Talking about reviving withered friendships with guest Gabe Mollica.

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Gabe Mollica, a comedian, storyteller and writer in Astoria, Queens.

Lavery and Mollica read a letter from someone who is wondering if they should try to maintain a relationship with former best friend.

Production by Phil Surkis

About the Show

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

