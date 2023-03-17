Big Mood Little Mood

The Idea Thief

Talking about professional plagiarism with guest Kate Duffy.

Danny Lavery welcomes Kate Duffy, a New York based licensed clinical social worker.

Lavery and Duffy read a letter from someone wondering what to do about a coworker who stole her exact work presentation.

Production by Phil Surkis

