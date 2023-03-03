Bad Joke, Bad Ally
Talking about making safe spaces safer with guests Rebecca Lehrer & Amy Choi.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Amy S. Choi and Rebecca Lehrer, co-hosts of the new podcast series from The Mash-Up Americans titled, Grief, Collected.
Lavery and Choi and Lehrer read a letter from someone who is wondering how to handle a straight ally in their friend group who likes to participate in gay jokes.
Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com
Production by Phil Surkis