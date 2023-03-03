Big Mood Little Mood

Bad Joke, Bad Ally

Talking about making safe spaces safer with guests Rebecca Lehrer & Amy Choi.

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Amy S. Choi and Rebecca Lehrer, co-hosts of the new podcast series from The Mash-Up Americans titled, Grief, Collected.

Lavery and Choi and Lehrer read a letter from someone who is wondering how to handle a straight ally in their friend group who likes to participate in gay jokes.

Production by Phil Surkis

