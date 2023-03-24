Estrangement, Isn’t it?
Talking about the reasons for estrangement with guest Kate Duffy.
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Kate Duffy, a New York based licensed clinical social worker.
Lavery and Duffy read a letter from someone who disagrees with the advice given on this show to someone considering family estrangement.
Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com
Production by Phil Surkis