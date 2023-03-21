Poly Litmus Test
Talking about entering an open relationship, and the unknowns of transitioning with guest Chris Gethard
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes comedian, actor, and host of the Beautiful/Anonymous podcast, Chris Gethard.
Lavery and Gethard take on three letters. First, from a letter writer who is terrified about the unknowns of transitioning. Another letter writer is wondering if their standards are too high when dating. Our third letter is from someone who wishes they could get over their resistance to polyamory. Plus, a deep dive into Gethard’s Beautiful/Anonymous podcast.
Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com