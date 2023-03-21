Big Mood Little Mood

Poly Litmus Test

Talking about entering an open relationship, and the unknowns of transitioning with guest Chris Gethard

Advertisement

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes comedian, actor, and host of the Beautiful/Anonymous podcast, Chris Gethard.

Lavery and Gethard take on three letters. First, from a letter writer who is terrified about the unknowns of transitioning. Another letter writer is wondering if their standards are too high when dating. Our third letter is from someone who wishes they could get over their resistance to polyamory. Plus, a deep dive into Gethard’s Beautiful/Anonymous podcast.

Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com

Advertisement

About the Show

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

Submit your questions to Danny about manners, morals, and more here.

All episodes

Host