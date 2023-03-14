Big Mood Little Mood

Meating Half Way

Talking about disordered eating and dating a friend’s ex with guest Kate Duffy.

Advertisement

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Kate Duffy, a New York based licensed clinical social worker.

Lavery and Duffy tackle two letters. First, from a letter writer who wants to date someone who her best friend just broke up with. Another letter writer who is concerned that a friend’s issues around food is breaking apart their friendship.

Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com

If you enjoy this show, please consider signing up for Slate Plus. Slate Plus members get an ad-free experience across the network and exclusive content on many shows—you’ll also be supporting the work we do here on Big Mood, Little Mood. Sign up now at Slate.com/MoodPlus to help support our work

Production by Phil Surkis

Advertisement

About the Show

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

Submit your questions to Danny about manners, morals, and more here.

All episodes

Host