Big Mood Little Mood

Content Locked for Slate Plus members

Anything But Monogamy

Talking about avoiding the relationship escalator with guest Sharon Lurye.

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Sharon Lurye, a data journalist based in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Lavery and Lurye read a letter from someone trying to maintain boundaries in a shifting polyamorous relationship.

Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com

Production by Phil Surkis

About the Show

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

Submit your questions to Danny about manners, morals, and more here.

All episodes

Host