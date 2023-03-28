Big Mood Little Mood

On the Contrary

Talking about a contrariant bestie and COVID denialists with guest Gabe Mollica.

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Gabe Mollica, a comedian, storyteller and writer in Astoria, Queens.

Lavery and Mollica tackle two letters. First, from a letter writer who’s wondering how to talk to her best friend who is a contrarian. Another letter writer is losing her connection with her father, as he believes that COVID is fake. Plus, Mollica shares the inspiration for his off-Broadway show, Solo.

Production by Phil Surkis

