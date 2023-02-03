Big Mood, Little Mood

The Love-to-Anger Ratio

Talking about emotional volatility with guest Bay Ryan.

Danny Lavery welcomes Bay Ryan, a postgraduate ecologist.

Lavery and Ryan read a letter from someone who is at wits ends about their wife’s reaction to minor annoyances and frustrations.

About the Show

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

