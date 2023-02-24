Big Mood Little Mood

Modesty Adjustment

Talking about thanking your lucky stars with guest Sunshine.

Danny Lavery welcomes Sunshine, a Digital Content Producer for the National Birth Equity Collaborative, an organization that fights for the maternal, infant, sexual, and reproductive wellbeing of Black people who can birth.

Lavery and Sunshine read a letter from someone wondering if it’s okay in any situation to talk about their good fortune.

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

