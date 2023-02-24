Modesty Adjustment
Talking about thanking your lucky stars with guest Sunshine.
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Sunshine, a Digital Content Producer for the National Birth Equity Collaborative, an organization that fights for the maternal, infant, sexual, and reproductive wellbeing of Black people who can birth.
Lavery and Sunshine read a letter from someone wondering if it’s okay in any situation to talk about their good fortune.
