Not Tonight, Honey
Talking about sexless engagements, stalker safety, and Grief, Collected with guests Rebecca Lehrer and Amy Choi.
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Amy S. Choi and Rebecca Lehrer, co-hosts of the new podcast series from The Mash-Up Americans titled, Grief, Collected.
Lavery and Choi and Lehrer tackle two letters. First, from a letter writer who is engaged to someone they may be sexually incompatible with. Another letter writer is wondering how to return an ornament to an ex who stalked her during their breakup. Plus, a deep dive into Choi and Lehrer’s new podcast series, Grief, Collected.
Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com
If you enjoy this show, please consider signing up for Slate Plus. Slate Plus members get an ad-free experience across the network and exclusive content on many shows—you'll also be supporting the work we do here on Big Mood, Little Mood.