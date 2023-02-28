Big Mood Little Mood

Not Tonight, Honey

Talking about sexless engagements, stalker safety, and Grief, Collected with guests Rebecca Lehrer and Amy Choi.

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Amy S. Choi and Rebecca Lehrer, co-hosts of the new podcast series from The Mash-Up Americans titled, Grief, Collected.

Lavery and Choi and Lehrer tackle two letters. First, from a letter writer who is engaged to someone they may be sexually incompatible with. Another letter writer is wondering how to return an ornament to an ex who stalked her during their breakup. Plus, a deep dive into Choi and Lehrer’s new podcast series, Grief, Collected.

About the Show

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

