Pronorms

Talking about pronouns in the workplace with guest Marie Manner.

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Marie Manner, a research and development data scientist.

Lavery and Manner read a letter from someone who doesn’t want to commit to using any pronouns in the workplace.

Production by Phil Surkis

