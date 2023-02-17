Competitive Suffering
Talking about making misery a competition with guest Daniela Taplin Lundberg.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Daniela Taplin Lundberg, a film producer and the host of the Hollywood Gold podcast. She is the Founder of Stay Gold Features, an independent film finance and production company.
Lavery and Taplin Lundberg read a letter from someone who feels like their friend doesn’t take them seriously because she’s wealthy.
Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com
Production by Phil Surkis