Big Mood Little Mood

Competitive Suffering

Talking about making misery a competition with guest Daniela Taplin Lundberg.

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Daniela Taplin Lundberg, a film producer and the host of the Hollywood Gold podcast. She is the Founder of Stay Gold Features, an independent film finance and production company.

Lavery and Taplin Lundberg read a letter from someone who feels like their friend doesn’t take them seriously because she’s wealthy.

Production by Phil Surkis

