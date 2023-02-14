Time To Move On
Talking about initiating friend breakups, and less time with mothers-in-law, with guest Daniela Taplin Lundberg.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
Danny Lavery welcomes Daniela Taplin Lundberg, a film producer and the host of the Hollywood Gold podcast. She is the Founder of Stay Gold Features, an independent film finance and production company.
Lavery and Taplin Lundberg take on two letters. First, from someone who is wondering how to approach ending a friendship she previously promised she wouldn’t. Another letter writer wants to reduce the number of holidays spent with her mother-in-law.
Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com
If you enjoy this show, please consider signing up for Slate Plus. Slate Plus members get an ad-free experience across the network and exclusive content on many shows—you’ll also be supporting the work we do here on Big Mood, Little Mood. Sign up now at Slate.com/MoodPlus to help support our work
Production by Phil Surkis