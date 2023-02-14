Big Mood Little Mood

Time To Move On

Talking about initiating friend breakups, and less time with mothers-in-law, with guest Daniela Taplin Lundberg.

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Daniela Taplin Lundberg, a film producer and the host of the Hollywood Gold podcast. She is the Founder of Stay Gold Features, an independent film finance and production company.

Lavery and Taplin Lundberg take on two letters. First, from someone who is wondering how to approach ending a friendship she previously promised she wouldn’t. Another letter writer wants to reduce the number of holidays spent with her mother-in-law.

Production by Phil Surkis

