Big Mood Little Mood

Rules of Estrangement

Talking about dud dads and crushing crushes with guest Marie Manner.

Advertisement

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Marie Manner, a research and development data scientist.

Lavery and Manner take on two letters. First, from someone who is wondering if it’s okay she doesn’t have a big reason to cut her father from her life. Another letter writer is wondering if she should pursue a long-time crush.

Need advice? Send Danny a question here.
Email: mood@slate.com

If you enjoy this show, please consider signing up for Slate Plus. Slate Plus members get an ad-free experience across the network and exclusive content on many shows—you’ll also be supporting the work we do here on Big Mood, Little Mood. Sign up now at Slate.com/MoodPlus to help support our work

Production by Phil Surkis

Advertisement

About the Show

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

Submit your questions to Danny about manners, morals, and more here.

All episodes

Host