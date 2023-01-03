Big Mood, Little Mood

The Anti-Adoption Unit

Talking about unsupportive families, burdensome belongings, and unfortunate dog names with guest Frankie Day.

Danny Lavery welcomes Frankie Day, a writer based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Lavery and Day take on three letters. First, from someone who is shocked that her family won’t support her adopting a child. Another letter writer is how long they should hold on to their ex’s belongings. Finally, a third letter writer is concerned that he chose a name that also belongs to a dog that is in his friend circle.

Production by Phil Surkis

Every week, Danny M. Lavery brings on a guest to answer questions from listeners before diving into conversation about relationships, dissatisfaction, drives, regrets, estrangement, embarrassment, self-assessments, and feelings from the monumental to the minute.

