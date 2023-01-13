Big Mood, Little Mood

Relative Distance

Talking supporting trans step-siblings with guest Ask Sky Keen.

Episode Notes

Danny Lavery welcomes Ash Sky Keen, a mathematics tutor helping neurodivergent students navigate math education.

Lavery and Keen read a letter from someone who wants to support their transitioning step-sibling who lives in a conservative area.

Production by Phil Surkis

